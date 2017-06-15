Favor of West Georgia feeds homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local veteran’s organization fed the homeless Thursday.

Favor of West Georgia fed 200 people Thursday at the Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus

Favor stands for friends and veterans on the rise, the group is a nonprofit organization that operates off of donations.

This is a weekly event the organization puts on.

“In this day and age, everybody needs help. Favor is oriented in helping,” said Hayword McBride, FAVOR of West GA.

You can make donations to the group by going to their website or stopping by their office located 4589 Old Cusseta Road.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.