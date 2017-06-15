Auburn construction worker falls from platform

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of Waffle House.More >>
During summer break the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is working to collect as many school supplies for the upcoming school year.More >>
Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles.More >>
Auburn Fire and EMS and the Auburn Police Department is on the scene where a construction worker fell.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.More >>
