Auburn construction worker falls from platform

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn Fire and EMS and the Auburn Police Department is on the scene where a construction worker fell.

According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. CT, a construction worker fell 25-40 feet from a platform on a site at the corner of Wright Street and W. Glenn Avenue.

The worker is a 23-year-old male for Georgia and he sustained internal injuries and fractures.

He has been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for updates.

