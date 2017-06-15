West GA Eye Care Center first to treat certain eye disease

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.

Keratoconus is an eye disease that can result in significant vision loss and may lead to the need for a corneal transplant.

It typically first appears in teenagers or young adults which often makes it a lifelong problem.

The FDA approved a treatment last year. West Georgia Eye Care Center is the first to offer it in our region.

Dr. James Brooks Jr. says the sooner this disease is treated, it can prevent any future vision loss.

“If we can intervene early and stabilize the cornea you can prevent the progressive worsening that occurs over the first few decades of life,” said Dr. Brooks.

Dr. Brooks says before coming in for treatment you need to check with your insurance provider to see if is covered under your health care plan. If not the center can work out some financing plan.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.