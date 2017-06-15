Mother responds to alleged Spencer High School bullying

We are hearing the other side to a Spencer High fight leaving a student black-eyed and bruised.



The mother of the teen accused of this beating is speaking out sharing her concerns regarding this incident.

Ashley Thompson, mother of 18-year old Cameron Thompson says this whole situation could have been avoided.

"He is not the type to start fights, or really fight for real, he always walks away when he gets confronted with situations, just so happens this time he reacted,” said Thompson.

Thompson says her son, Cameron, is being made to look like a monster, and that's not the case. She says this fight was rather, a singular incident that got out of hand.

"The whole time my son been in school and attending school, period, he has always been bullied, picked on, so he would not want to pick on someone else because he knows how it feels," said Thompson.

The mother of the 14-year old boy, Tiffany Leather speaking out to the media on the alleged beating Wednesday. She also releasing photographs showing her son bruised with a black eye.



18- year old Cameron Thompson would later be arrested, jailed and charged with battery.



Thompson’s mother says her son should not be the only one being punished.



"My son shouldn't be the only one punished. I feel like both of them are guilty. Both of them shouldn't have been out there doing that. There should have been somebody from the school out there with the kids instead of them being to their own devices,” said Thompson.

Thompson will have to attend an alternative school this upcoming school year.

The Muscogee County School District has told us that there were staff members on site at the time of the fight... But did not see it... They also say that not every altercation between two students constitutes bullying.



The students’ injuries were reported to authorities and the district is cooperating with the ongoing investigation

