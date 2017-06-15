Fraternity hosts inaugural Father's Day BBQ

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Canterbury Healthcare facility along with the Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi and the Kenneth B Walker Boys group home got together to do a Father’s Day BBQ and bingo game for the residents of this healthcare facility.

The guest speaker was Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

This is the second time that the fraternity and the group home have been out to service our facility, we try to get together twice a year so the youth can learn to give back and be dedicated citizens to society,” said Chenevelyn Higgins, Activity Director of Canterbury Healthcare Facility.

This was the inaugural event and the groups also hope to have this event in years to come. This was for 50 fathers in the facility.

