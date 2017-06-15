Family, friends honor Columbus shooting victim

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It has been one year since 24-year-old Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. was found dead from a single gunshot wound at Double Churches Park in Columbus.

Thursday, family members, friends, and loved ones gathered for a special balloon release in his honor.

The release was held at Double Churches Park.

Dicks was found lying near the basketball courts and pool of the park exactly one year ago.

The family of Dicks says dealing with his death is a slow healing process.

“So, we just came out here as a memorial, just to show some remembrance and show some remembrance to show that we still remember him and he's not forgotten,” said Jaala Brown and Brandie Star, aunts of Dicks Jr.

The family says they plan to make this balloon release a yearly event.

Three men, Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevius Powell are accused of killing Demonde Dicks Jr., on June 15.

