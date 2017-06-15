Former Bulloch House Restaurant owners opening Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new restaurant will soon open its doors in North Columbus and its owner is familiar with the Chattahoochee Valley.

The former owner of the Bulloch House Restaurant in Warm Springs is opening an eatery in the Old Town neighborhood.

Morten's will be located on Massee Lane off Veterans Parkway.

The restaurant is expected to open sometime in August.

