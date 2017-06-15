Miss Georgia contestants visit Midtown Medical Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A total of 54 Miss Georgia and 45 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants visit Midtown Medical Center in Columbus Thursday.

The contestants toured the Children's Hospital and learned how they can become involved with Children’s Miracle Network at the local level.

Children's Miracle Network is the official national platform of the Miss America Organization.

One contestant shared with us how important this trip was for her.

“Well, my platform is the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. To be able to come to the one on Columbus is a really big deal for me. It allows me to spread out my branches more and see what the hospitals are from a different perspective,” said Emily Tyler.

Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be crowned Friday night, while the new Miss Georgia will be crowned Saturday night.

