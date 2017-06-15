Amerigroup, Columbus Parks and Rec host kids talent show

News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A total 54 Miss Georgia and 45 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants visit Midtown Medical Center in Columbus Thursday.More >>
A total 54 Miss Georgia and 45 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants visit Midtown Medical Center in Columbus Thursday.More >>
We are hearing the other side to a Spencer High fight leaving a student black-eyed and bruised. The mother of the teen accused of this beating is speaking out sharing her concerns regarding this incident.More >>
We are hearing the other side to a Spencer High fight leaving a student black-eyed and bruised. The mother of the teen accused of this beating is speaking out sharing her concerns regarding this incident.More >>
A new restaurant will soon open its doors in North Columbus and its owner is familiar with the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A new restaurant will soon open its doors in North Columbus and its owner is familiar with the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>