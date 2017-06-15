Amerigroup, Columbus Parks and Rec host kids talent show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Amerigroup and Columbus Parks and Recreation teamed up to host their annual community talent show.

Children of all ages showed off their talents in dance, singing, and poetic abilities.

Michael Soul from Foxie 105 FM was the emcee for the night along with a few other local celebrities who helped judge the competition.

Organizers say they love seeing the community come together for a good cause.

“Amerigroup, we enjoy supporting the community and working together with great partners like Columbus Parks and Recreation here in Columbus Georgia so as a part of the community we want to support our community in the tri-city area,” said Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup Marketing Account Manager.

The kids who participated in the talent show also showed their talents on the basketball court with a 3-point shootout contest.

