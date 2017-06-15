Woods and Hardee share 2nd round lead at SE Amateur

Dillon Woods and Jonathan Hardee shot a second straight mid-60's round on Thursday to grab a share the lead at the halfway point of the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Woods (North Florida) had a 4-under-66, while Hardee (Alabama) shot 5-under-66 in round two. Both are at 9-under-131 for the tournament.

First round leader James Clark (Georgia Tech/Brookstone) carded a 1-under-69, putting him one shot back at 8-under par.

Archer Price (Georgia Southern) is alone in fourth at 6-under. Will Chandler (Georgia), Michael Pisciotta (Georgia Tech), and Austin Squires (Cincinnati) are tied for fifth at 5-under par.

The field will be cut to the low 60 and ties after Friday's third round, which gets underway at 8:30 am ET.

