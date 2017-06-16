Omega Psi Phi to host charity golf tournament

The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host its 38th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament June 24-25 at the MWR Fort Benning Golf Course. The double shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with flighting after the first day of play.

The tournament begins with a champion reception Friday, June 23 at the Historic Liberty Theatre.

The annual event allows the fraternity to provide scholarships to graduating seniors. It will contribute $15,000 this year which will be an addition to more than 300 scholarship recipients and $430,000 that has been given.

The cost to participate in the tournament is $125 which includes carts and on course refreshments.

Golfers can register at the Fort Benning Golf course with any member of the fraternity,

For more information, call 706-326-5668 or 706-573-3953.

