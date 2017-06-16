Enrichment Services accepting applications for Head Start and Early Head Start Programs

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) is accepting applications for the Early Head Start and Head Start Programs for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Early Head Start Program serves pregnant women, infants, and toddlers from birth through age three. The Head Start Program serves three and four-year-old children, including those with disabilities.

All children participate in a wide range of learning experiences and all families receive supportive services. Transportation is available for Head Start children in some counties.

The following documents are needed to complete an application:

Expectant Mother’s Birth Certificate

Child’s Current Immunization Certificate (Form 3231)

Expectant Mother Proof of Pregnancy

Social Security Cards for all household members

Child’s/Expectant Mother’s Health Insurance Card

Proof of Family Income for past 12 months (W-2, 1040, Pay Stubs, Child Support, TANF, SSI)

Parent Photo I.D

For more information call 706-989-3407, 706-989-1479, or click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.