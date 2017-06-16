Enrichment Services accepting applications for Head Start and Early Head Start Programs

Zoo Atlanta is offering fathers free admission with the purchase of any regularly-priced child or adult general admission ticket Sunday, June 18, in honor of Father’s Day.More >>
Amerigroup and Columbus Parks and Rec teamed up to host their annual community talent show.More >>
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host its 38th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament June 24-25 at the MWR Fort Benning Golf Course.More >>
A total 54 Miss Georgia and 45 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants visit Midtown Medical Center in Columbus Thursday.More >>
Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) is accepting applications for the Early Head Start and Head Start Programs for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
The 5-year-old has been at Boston’s Children Hospital for 189 days and received a heart transplant in March.More >>
