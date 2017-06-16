Zoo Atlanta offers dads exclusive admission deal for Father's Day

Zoo Atlanta is offering fathers free admission with the purchase of any regularly-priced child or adult general admission ticket Sunday, June 18, in honor of Father’s Day.

In addition to the exclusive admission offer, Zoo Atlanta will celebrate the birthday of the world’s oldest living male gorilla, Ozzie, who’s 56 and lives at the zoo.

Ozzie has nine children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren that also live at Zoo Atlanta and at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He is one of the original pioneers of North America’s largest zoological populations of gorillas. The celebration starts at 10:30 a.m.

Other animal fathers around the Zoo will enjoy special themed enrichment surprises and animal activities.

To purchase tickets, visit Zoo Atlanta Admissions, or click here.