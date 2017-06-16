GBI to distribute $130K reward money for the capture of GA escaped inmates

(WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.

“Information has revealed that the bravery of Tennessee civilians contributed to the apprehension of both inmates,” the GBI said in a release.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were captured in Christiana, TN on Thursday.

While there several aspects involved in their capture, law enforcement will continue to review them and determine how the money will be dispersed.

