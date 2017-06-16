Storm Team 9 Alert Center: Father's Day Weekend Weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our Father's Day weekend is almost here, and the rain chances look to be at pretty typical levels for summer - a 20-40% coverage in the afternoon and evening, meaning most will stay dry, hot, and humid. There is potential for some tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, so this is something we will be watching carefully for you - that may impact beach plans next week for some folks.

I hope you have a chance to follow up with us on the television side of things starting at 5 PM ET tonight as we continue to fine-tune the forecast for you!

You can also stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.