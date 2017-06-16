Storm Team 9 Alert Center: Father's Day Weekend Weather

News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.
Father's Day is approaching on Sunday, June 18. This is a day to honor our fathers, grandfathers, and father figures in our lives.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host its 38th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament June 24-25 at the MWR Fort Benning Golf Course.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
