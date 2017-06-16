SLIDESHOW: Father's Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Father’s Day is approaching on Sunday, June 18.

This is a day to honor our fathers, grandfathers, and father figures in our lives.

We would love to see pics of you and your dad – send them to pix@wtvm.com for a chance to be featured in our slideshow!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.