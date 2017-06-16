Miss Georgia 2016 visits WTVM studio

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reigning Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by WTVM Friday afternoon to talk about her her reign coming to an end and what the 2017 winner can expect.

Ford says although the night will be bittersweet, she's had a wonderful year and is excited to for another girl to be able to experience what she's gotten to see this year.

A total of 99 women from across the state are in the Fountain City competing for the academic scholarship and the title of Miss Georgia 2017.

The 73rd annual Miss Georgia pageant started June 13 and concludes with finals Saturday, June 17.

The winner will represent Georgia at the Miss America Pageant held in Atlantic City, NJ in September.

