CSM (Ret.) Frank Charles Plass laid to rest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass.

A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.

He was laid to rest Friday afternoon at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus.

CSM (ret) Plass enlisted in the United States Army in 1938 and served on active duty for 33 years.

He also served various leadership positions at Fort Benning.

During his time in active duty, and afterward, CSM (ret) Plass touching the lives of many.

"He inspired us all, through his exemplary love for soldiers. Nobody loves soldiers more than that man. And, as much as he loves soldiers, he loved his family. and he loved his wife," says retired, Colonel Bob Jordan.

CSM (ret) Plass was recognized by many awards and decorations including the Silver Star award, Doughboy Award Recipient, and Honorary CSM 29th Infantry Regiment, among many others.

He also served in Korea, Vietnam, and France.

CSM (ret) Plass touched the lives of many, once he retired, Plass continued in outreach initiatives to young soldiers through teaching, service, and support.

"He was physically active, would come to PT, would come on runs with us, but the thing that he offered the best I think was a perspective to young, non-commissioned officers, frankly too old officers as well. The importance of service in the United States Army," says Gen Ret. Carter Ham.

The funeral was followed by a special reception and flag ceremony.

Plass was 94-years-old.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.