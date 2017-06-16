Annie Swan named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.

The 73rd Annual Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competition concluded tonight at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia.

Forty-five women from across the state have been competing for academic scholarships and the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2017.

Contestants have competed in preliminary competitions of Interview, Lifestyle and Fitness, Talent, Evening Wear, and On Stage Question leading up to tonight’s final competition.

The night began with the naming of the top fifteen for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

The top fifteen then competed in Lifestyle and Fitness before the field was narrowed to the top ten semi-finalists.

These contestants competed in Talent, Evening Wear and On Stage Question competitions before announcing the top five finalists.

Miss International City’s Outstanding Teen, Annie Swan, was then selected as the 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, receiving $2500 in scholarship awards, and the opportunity to compete in the 2017 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition starting on July 25, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.

Finals for the Miss Georgia Pageant concludes Saturday, June 17 where a Miss Georgia will be crowned.

