Annie Swan named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.More >>
Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.More >>
In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus Police, and Phenix City police responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where Phenix City Park Security confirmed a man was stuck on the rocks near Rock Island.More >>
The man accused of stealing an SUV and leading Columbus police on a deadly chase into Phenix City appeared before a judge today and his mother is speaking out.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
