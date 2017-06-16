More Than A Game Hosts baseball clinic at renovated Meadowlane Park

A week's worth of hard work paid off at Meadowlane Park Friday.

Members of More Than a Game held a free baseball clinic for more than 100 area kids to help grow the game in the valley, and

to show off their newly renovated park.

For four days, More Than a Game members worked on the fields, picking up weeds, cutting grass, and repainting the dugouts, all to provide a new place for the kids to play.

Friday, they saw just how much it impacted the young boys and girls.



“It's awesome knowing that we came from a field that was full of weeds to now it's a nice playable field and all the kids are

loving it,” Stephen Smith of Calvary Christian said.



“It's what more than a game is about,” President Tim Fanning said. “It's about going into communities and teaching service above

everything else and then reaping the rewards because of that so it's extremely gratifying, it's why More Than a Game was founded.”



Each kid also walked away with some equipment to use in their next baseball or softball game. More Than a Game plans to host

more clinics in the near future.



