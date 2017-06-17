Funeral to be held today for Phenix City crash victim Frank McLemore

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.More >>
Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest today.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus Police, and Phenix City police responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where Phenix City Park Security confirmed a man was stuck on the rocks near Rock Island.More >>
In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
