Funeral to be held today for Phenix City crash victim Frank McLemore

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest today.

Seventy-two-year-old Frank McLemore died June 4 after the vehicle he was traveling in, collided with a stolen SUV in Phenix City during a police chase.

McLemore's wife was injured in that crash but was later released from the hospital.

Frank McLemore's viewing will be held today at noon at Vance Funeral Chapel.

The funeral is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City.

