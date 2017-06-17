Columbus Regional Health hosts Safe Kids Day to prevent injuries

Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest today.More >>
Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest today.More >>
Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.More >>
Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus Police, and Phenix City police responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where Phenix City Park Security confirmed a man was stuck on the rocks near Rock Island.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus Police, and Phenix City police responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where Phenix City Park Security confirmed a man was stuck on the rocks near Rock Island.More >>
In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.More >>
Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>