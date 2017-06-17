Columbus Regional Health hosts Safe Kids Day to prevent injuries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Regional Health is helping parents take the time to teach their kids about staying safe at all times with Safe Kids Day.

Kids around the Chattahoochee Valley can expect lots of cool prizes and activities in store at Midtown Medical Center when they come to the public event.

The first 300 kids will get backpacks filled with goodies all put together by Columbus Regional Health.

Their mission for Safe Kids Day is to prevent major injuries that can happen, especially to kids, when they're outside on their bikes, in the pool or ocean, or just out in the hot sun.

They want to educate not just kids, but their parents by knowing these injuries can be completely avoided with the right education, awareness, and planning.

One of the more exciting parts of the day's activities is the obstacle course for kids who bring their bikes.

They'll get to put their new knowledge to the test and talk to some helpful professionals who know the best way to keep them safe.

