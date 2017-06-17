Columbus police charge man with disorderly conduct while intoxic - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police charge man with disorderly conduct while intoxicated in Chattahoochee River rescue

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department has charged, Darren Pate, one of the two men who was rescued from the Chattahoochee River Friday night with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

According to Columbus police, on June 16 at 8:35 p.m., Officer H. Hallums was dispatched to the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus in reference to a man who was in distress in the river.

News Leader 9 was on the only news crew on the scene of as the rescue mission took place.

After successfully rescuing the two men with no reported injuries, police identified them as Darren Pate and Robert Wright. 

Police say neither of the men had on flotation devices and were walking on the rocks when they became stuck from surrounding high river currents.

Police also say neither of the men knew each other prior to the incident.

There are currently no details on possible charges for Robert Wright.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED STORY: Columbus Fire and EMS rescue 2 men stuck on rocks in Chattahoochee River

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bill Cosby trial ends with mistrial

    Bill Cosby trial ends with mistrial

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-06-17 15:38:01 GMT

    People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.

    More >>

    People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.

    More >>

  • Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:31:02 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:42:53 GMT

    Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    More >>

    The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    More >>

  • 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collision off Japan

    7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collision off Japan

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:33:19 GMT
    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-06-17 07:56:19 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams)(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams)

    The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

    More >>

    The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly