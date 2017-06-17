Columbus police charge man with disorderly conduct while intoxicated in Chattahoochee River rescue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department has charged, Darren Pate, one of the two men who was rescued from the Chattahoochee River Friday night with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

According to Columbus police, on June 16 at 8:35 p.m., Officer H. Hallums was dispatched to the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus in reference to a man who was in distress in the river.

After successfully rescuing the two men with no reported injuries, police identified them as Darren Pate and Robert Wright.

Police say neither of the men had on flotation devices and were walking on the rocks when they became stuck from surrounding high river currents.

Police also say neither of the men knew each other prior to the incident.

There are currently no details on possible charges for Robert Wright.

