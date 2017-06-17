SEGMENT: Newly crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen visits WTVM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The newly crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen, Annie Swan stopped by News Leader 9 to talk about Friday night's crowning.

Also, in the studio was Cassie Myers, the Vice President of Media for the Miss Georgia Board of Trustees.

Annie Swan says the pageant has introduced her to her best friend, given her so many opportunities to talk about her platform, and changed her as a person teaching her to open up and be herself.

Swan will go on to represent the state of Georgia in the Miss America Outstanding Teen Pageant in July.

Finals for the Miss Georgia 2017 concludes tonight where a new Miss Georgia will be crowned at the RiverCenter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.