Local organizations team up to create care packages for troops overseas

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Troops in Afghanistan can look forward to some new personal items thanks to two local organizations.

Operation Troop Aid partnered with Harris Jewelry to create care packages that will soon make their way overseas.

Operation Troop Aid is a non-profit organization that provides care packages for our troops stationed overseas

Two hundred 200 care packages were created Saturday at the Army & Air force Exchange Shopping Center morning and will be shipped off Sunday.

Items in the packages include baby wipes, snacks, and toothpaste among other items.

The two organizations say they want to let the troops know that they are cared about and thankful for their service.

Volunteer Kitte Hicks says, "Things that are being done nowadays are essential because you know everyone is fighting for our country and you think freedom is free. It's not. It comes at a price."

To date, Operation Troop Aid has bundled more than $11 million dollars in care packages for our troops.

Troop Aid CEO Mark Woods says, "We give them a little taste of home and if we can give them that 30 seconds to think about home their loved ones to cheer them up then that's what we do."

After the packages were created, Harris Jewelry presented Operation Troop Aid with a check for 83 thousand dollars.

