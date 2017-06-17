Local organizations team up to create care packages for troops overseas

Columbus Police Department has charged, Darren Pate, one of the two men who was rescued from the Chattahoochee River Friday night with disorderly while intoxicated.More >>
Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest today.More >>
Annie Swan was named 2017 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the final night of competition at the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus Police, and Phenix City police responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where Phenix City Park Security confirmed a man was stuck on the rocks near Rock Island.More >>
In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.More >>
