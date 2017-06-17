Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Jonathan Hardee set a tournament record with a four-day total of 18-under 262 to win the championship at the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Hardee, a rising senior at Alabama, shot a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round to beat Jonathan Clark of Georgia Tech by four shots. Clark, the third round leader who played his prep golf at Brookstone, carded a 1-over 73.

Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern had a final round 68 to wind up in third place at 10-under par for the tournament.

Hardee burned things up on the front nine, with five birdies and a bogey to make the turn at 4-under for the day and 17-under for the tournament.

“I got off to a good start.” Hardee said. “I felt like I needed to, to play well today. I felt like the front nine is definitely the gettable nine and I felt like that was really necessary to put up a good round. The birdie on 7, that was a really solid one for me. I kind of struggled off the tee on that hole all week and to get there and hit the fairway for the first time and get up close to the hole, that one was a huge relief.”

Hardee birdied 11, then played par golf the rest of the way in, including scramble up-and-downs from the fringe on 16 and 17.

“I definitely hit the ball well, but even the shots coming down the stretch were just off. I missed the green by a few feet and the chip-and-putts up and down were a huge help to keep me going.”

Hardee’s 262 broke the record set by Hugh Royer III in 1986, when he shot a four-day total of 264 to win the tournament.

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • More Than A Game Hosts baseball clinic at renovated Meadowlane Park

    More Than A Game Hosts baseball clinic at renovated Meadowlane Park

    Saturday, June 17 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-06-17 23:49:55 GMT

    A week's worth of hard work paid off at Meadowlane Park Friday. Members of More Than a Game held a free baseball clinic for more than 100 area kids to help grow the game in the valley, and

    More >>

    A week's worth of hard work paid off at Meadowlane Park Friday. Members of More Than a Game held a free baseball clinic for more than 100 area kids to help grow the game in the valley, and to show off their newly renovated park. For four days, More Than a Game members worked on

    More >>

  • Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score

    Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score

    Saturday, June 17 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-17 22:34:59 GMT

    Jonathan Hardee set a tournament record with a four-day total of 18-under 262 to win the championship at the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus. Hardee, a rising senior at Alabama, shot a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round to beat Jonathan Clark of Georgia Tech by four shots. Clark, the third round leader who played his prep golf at Brookstone, carded a 1-over 73. Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern had a final round 68 to wind up in third place at 10-under ...

    More >>

    Jonathan Hardee set a tournament record with a four-day total of 18-under 262 to win the championship at the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus. Hardee, a rising senior at Alabama, shot a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round to beat Jonathan Clark of Georgia Tech by four shots. Clark, the third round leader who played his prep golf at Brookstone, carded a 1-over 73. Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern had a final round 68 to wind up in third place at 10-under ...

    More >>

  • Woods and Hardee share 2nd round lead at SE Amateur

    Woods and Hardee share 2nd round lead at SE Amateur

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:40:40 GMT
    (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)(Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)

    Dillon Woods and Jonathan Hardee shot a second straight mid-60's round on Thursday to grab a share the lead at the halfway point of the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

    More >>

    Dillon Woods and Jonathan Hardee shot a second straight mid-60's round on Thursday to grab a share the lead at the halfway point of the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly