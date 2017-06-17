Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score

A week's worth of hard work paid off at Meadowlane Park Friday. Members of More Than a Game held a free baseball clinic for more than 100 area kids to help grow the game in the valley, andMore >>
Jonathan Hardee set a tournament record with a four-day total of 18-under 262 to win the championship at the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus. Hardee, a rising senior at Alabama, shot a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round to beat Jonathan Clark of Georgia Tech by four shots. Clark, the third round leader who played his prep golf at Brookstone, carded a 1-over 73. Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern had a final round 68 to wind up in third place at 10-under ...More >>
Dillon Woods and Jonathan Hardee shot a second straight mid-60's round on Thursday to grab a share the lead at the halfway point of the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.More >>
James Clark (Georgia Tech) shot 7-under-63 to take the lead after the opening round of the 88th Southeastern Amateur on Wednesday at the Country Club of Columbus.More >>
