Hardee wins SE Amateur with record score

Jonathan Hardee set a tournament record with a four-day total of 18-under 262 to win the championship at the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Hardee, a rising senior at Alabama, shot a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round to beat Jonathan Clark of Georgia Tech by four shots. Clark, the third round leader who played his prep golf at Brookstone, carded a 1-over 73.

Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern had a final round 68 to wind up in third place at 10-under par for the tournament.

Hardee burned things up on the front nine, with five birdies and a bogey to make the turn at 4-under for the day and 17-under for the tournament.

“I got off to a good start.” Hardee said. “I felt like I needed to, to play well today. I felt like the front nine is definitely the gettable nine and I felt like that was really necessary to put up a good round. The birdie on 7, that was a really solid one for me. I kind of struggled off the tee on that hole all week and to get there and hit the fairway for the first time and get up close to the hole, that one was a huge relief.”

Hardee birdied 11, then played par golf the rest of the way in, including scramble up-and-downs from the fringe on 16 and 17.

“I definitely hit the ball well, but even the shots coming down the stretch were just off. I missed the green by a few feet and the chip-and-putts up and down were a huge help to keep me going.”

Hardee’s 262 broke the record set by Hugh Royer III in 1986, when he shot a four-day total of 264 to win the tournament.