Winner to be announced for 2017 Miss Georgia Pageant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Another contestant will receive her own crown at the 73rd Annual Miss Georgia Pageant tonight.

The pageant has been going on all week at the Columbus RiverCenter.

Tonight the ladies from all corners of the state are putting it all on the line for their last shot at the title.

The final night of the pageant started at 7 p.m.

It's been an exciting week of pageant fun and adventures for the contestants of Miss Georgia.

Tonight, the 54 young women will compete tonight in every category from fitness, swimsuit, evening wear, and on-stage question portion from the judges.

The winners will represent the state of Georgia at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City in the Fall.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.