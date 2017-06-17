Community enjoys Family Day Music Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today the 31st annual Family Day Music Festival took place in Uptown Columbus at Woodruff Park.

The event's hosts, Davis Broadcasting, say the event brings performers from all walks of life.

This year music lovers enjoyed the sounds of over 20 musical acts covering Hip-Hop, Jazz, Southern Soul, Blues, Gospel and R&B.

Geniece Granville, Assistant General Manager at Davis Broadcasting says this event has something for everybody.

Granville says, "Good, wholesome, family time."

The concert and activities went on, through rain and the sunshine until 8 p.m.

