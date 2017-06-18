Miss Georgia 2017 Crowned

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Saturday night Alyssa Beasley was crowned as Miss Georgia 2017 at the RiverCenter in Uptown.
Fifty-four women from across the state have been competing for academic scholarships in preliminary competitions of Interview, Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Talent, Evening Wear, and On-Stage Question.
The night began with the naming of the top fifteen for Miss Georgia:
Miss Hummingbird Festival — Austin Carruth
Miss Atlanta — Paula Smith
Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom — Brooke Doss
Miss Kennesaw — Shannon Murphy
Miss Southeast Georgia — Alyssa Beasley
Miss Harris County — Holly Haynes
Miss Historic Buford — Annie Jorgensen
Miss Fulton County — Alexa Gilomen
Miss Capital City — Jameson Kennerly
Miss Stone Mountain — Rosa Campos
Miss Fitzgerald — Kelly Donoghue
Miss International City — Sarah Deloach
Miss Rome — Sydney Hillman
Miss Cobb County — Chari Guzman
Miss University of Georgia — Hanna Holley
The top fifteen then competed in Swimsuit before the field was narrowed to the top ten semi-finalists:
Miss Cobb County — Chari Guzman
Miss Fulton County — Alexa Gilomen
Miss Stone Mountain — Rosa Campos
Miss Southeast Georgia — Alyssa Beasley
Miss Fitzgerald — Kelly Donoghue
Miss Atlanta — Paula Smith
Miss International City — Sarah Deloach
Miss University of Georgia — Hanna Holley
Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom — Brooke Doss
Miss Harris County — Holly Haynes
Miss Georgia receives a $17,500 academic scholarship and will go on to compete in Miss America.
The Miss America pageant begins on September 6 2017, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Watch the Miss America Pageant LIVE from Atlantic City on Sunday, September 10th on News Leader 9.
