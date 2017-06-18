Miss Georgia 2017 Crowned

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Saturday night Alyssa Beasley was crowned as Miss Georgia 2017 at the RiverCenter in Uptown.

Fifty-four women from across the state have been competing for academic scholarships in preliminary competitions of Interview, Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Talent, Evening Wear, and On-Stage Question.

The night began with the naming of the top fifteen for Miss Georgia:

Miss Hummingbird Festival — Austin Carruth

Miss Atlanta — Paula Smith

Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom — Brooke Doss

Miss Kennesaw — Shannon Murphy

Miss Southeast Georgia — Alyssa Beasley

Miss Harris County — Holly Haynes

Miss Historic Buford — Annie Jorgensen

Miss Fulton County — Alexa Gilomen

Miss Capital City — Jameson Kennerly

Miss Stone Mountain — Rosa Campos

Miss Fitzgerald — Kelly Donoghue

Miss International City — Sarah Deloach

Miss Rome — Sydney Hillman

Miss Cobb County — Chari Guzman

Miss University of Georgia — Hanna Holley

The top fifteen then competed in Swimsuit before the field was narrowed to the top ten semi-finalists:

Miss Cobb County — Chari Guzman

Miss Fulton County — Alexa Gilomen

Miss Stone Mountain — Rosa Campos

Miss Southeast Georgia — Alyssa Beasley

Miss Fitzgerald — Kelly Donoghue

Miss Atlanta — Paula Smith

Miss International City — Sarah Deloach

Miss University of Georgia — Hanna Holley

Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom — Brooke Doss

Miss Harris County — Holly Haynes

Miss Georgia receives a $17,500 academic scholarship and will go on to compete in Miss America.

The Miss America pageant begins on September 6 2017, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Watch the Miss America Pageant LIVE from Atlantic City on Sunday, September 10th on News Leader 9.