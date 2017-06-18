Pipeline in Alabama, Florida, Georgia set to open soon

OPELIKA, AL (AP/WTVM) - A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the Sabal Trail pipeline will be partially in use next week.

The pipeline was constructed from a point near Alexander City, Alabama, to south of Orlando, Florida, to supply gas to Florida Power and Light and Duke Energy of Florida.

Sabal Trail Transmission spokeswoman Andrea Grover says the company has employed about 1,200 construction workers in Alabama and more than 6,000 for the entire project.

Grover said Sabal Trail’s operators will be based in Alexander City but will be traveling the pipeline route through all four Alabama counties on a regular basis.

There will be an additional 94 direct and indirect permanent jobs as a result of the pipeline in the four Alabama counties, according to a study Sabal Trail performed by an independent consultant.

Since September 2016, Sabal Trail’s contractors have spent more than $32 million in the local communities in Alabama for such things as equipment rentals, supplies, lodging and meals, and vendors, according to Grover.

Alabama is estimated to receive more than $3.2 million in taxes based on a full calendar year once operational. Lee County’s taxes are estimated to be more than $855,000 per year, according to Grover.

