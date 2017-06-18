Auburn’s inaugural Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The foodie's paradise will be in Auburn this week as the city kicks off its inaugural restaurant week.

The first Auburn Downtown Restaurant Week, designed to highlight fine and casual dining establishments throughout the area, begins June 18 and runs through June 24.

Restaurants like Hamilton’s, Little Italy Pizzeria, The Hounds, and many more restaurants are teaming up for specials deals and offers during this special week.

CHECK OUT THE SPECIAL DEALS BELOW IN THE EATERIES GUIDE.

Similar style events have been held in larger metro areas, but the event is the first of its kind in Auburn.

Click here for more information about the inaugural Auburn Downtown Restaurant Week.

