Auburn’s inaugural Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.
A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.
The foodie's paradise will be in Auburn this week as the city kicks off its inaugural restaurant week.
Father's Day is approaching on Sunday, June 18. This is a day to honor our fathers, grandfathers, and father figures in our lives.
Saturday night Alyssa Beasley was crowned as Miss Georgia 2017 at the RiverCenter in Uptown Columbus.
Another contestant will receive her own crown at the 73rd Annual Miss Georgia Pageant tonight.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Low Head Dam.
