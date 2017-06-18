Lions win 6th straight in regular season finale

Saturday night, the Columbus Lions pulled off their sixth straight win to close out the regular season on their way to the playoffs.

A 50-34 win was the perfect cherry on top of what's been an impressive run to the finish line. Both sides of the ball were nearly unstoppable in the first half. The offense scored 36 points, and the defense pulled off a pair of turnovers and only allowed 16 points from the Georgia Firebirds.

They finish the season 9-3 with the 3rd seed in the playoffs. Next week the postseason starts when they take on the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks, who gave them one of their three losses earlier this year.

Kickoff in the opening round of the playoffs is set for Friday.

