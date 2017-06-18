Lions win 6th straight in regular season finale

A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Saturday night, the Columbus Lions pulled off their sixth straight win to close out the regular season on their way to the playoffs. A 50-34 winMore >>
The Columbus Airport’s new Attendant Free Parking Lot will officially open today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.More >>
The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear the first round of arguments from lawyers representing both the City of Columbus and Columbus Regional Healthcare this after several lower courts have ruled in favor of the hospital group in a tax dispute.More >>
Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education will host STEMposium Monday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City. ..More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
Former Ole Miss quarterback and current East Mississippi Community College assistant coach Bo Wallace was arrested and charged with DUI Saturday night.More >>
A local woman inspired lawmakers to change how the state's public colleges and universities handle prospective students with criminal histories, and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the so-called ban the box bill into law on Friday.More >>
