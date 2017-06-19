Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education to host no-cost STEM symposium

Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education will host STEMposium Monday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City. There is no cost to attend.

STEMposium is a professional development experience to give educators and administrators from across the region an opportunity to explore practices for implementing an innovative STEM program that prepares students to be effective problem solvers and ultimate learners.

There will also be a series of interactive sessions that will give participants the opportunity to explore the fields of coding, digital media, engineering, virtual science, and more.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Cindy Moss, Discovery Education’s Director of Global STEM Initiatives.

For more information about Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education’s STEMposium, call 334-298-0534.

