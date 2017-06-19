Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education to host no-cost STEM symposium

Phenix City Schools and Discovery Education will host STEMposium Monday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City. ..More >>
The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear the first round of arguments from lawyers representing both the City of Columbus and Columbus Regional Healthcare this after several lower courts have ruled in favor of the hospital group in a tax dispute.
The foodie's paradise will be in Auburn this week as the city kicks off its inaugural restaurant week.
A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
