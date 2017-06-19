Columbus Airport opens new attendant free parking lot with ribbon cutting Monday

The Columbus Airport’s new Attendant Free Parking Lot will officially open today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

New gate arms, ticketing and gate arms, gate arms, for exit lanes, and a pay on foot station were installed after two weeks of construction.

Installation of the Attendant Free Parking Lot system began June 1 as part of a Vision 2020 Forward with Focus Campaign initiative. The campaign is part of the Airport Commission’s five-year strategic plan to improve products and services by modernizing and improving facilities and services to be completed before the end of the year 2020.

The Columbus Airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Rd.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.