CSU camp builds confidence for children visually impaired

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University is building confidence for children who are blind or visually impaired through its program ‘Camp Abilities.'

“Camp Abilities provides campers with the opportunity to build skills while increasing self-esteem and independence,” said Dr. Jeanine Fittipaldi-Wert, associate professor of health, physical education and exercise science, who oversees the camp. “We’re able to show the campers and the community everything a blind or visually impaired individual can do, which is everything!”

Camp Abilities Columbus is a nonprofit organization and residential camp for children ages eight through 18, who are blind or visually impaired.

Campers stay on CSU’s campus to participate in activities in a safe and developmentally appropriate environment.

Some of these activities include:

Beep baseball

Beep kickball

Goalball

Rock climbing

Swimming

Soccer

Tandem biking

Tennis

Team building activities

These activities are supervised by volunteer student counselors from CSU’s Health and Physical Education, health Science and Exercise Science programs and Florida State University’s Vision Program. All activities are taught by a specialist in education for children who are blind or visually impaired.

