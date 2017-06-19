CSU camp builds confidence for children visually impaired

Columbus State University is building confidence for children who are blind or visually impaired through its program ‘Camp Abilities.'More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Saturday night, the Columbus Lions pulled off their sixth straight win to close out the regular season on their way to the playoffs. A 50-34 win was the perfect cherry on top of what's been an impressive run to the finish line.
The Columbus Airport's new Attendant Free Parking Lot will officially open today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear the first round of arguments from lawyers representing both the City of Columbus and Columbus Regional Healthcare this after several lower courts have ruled in favor of the hospital group in a tax dispute.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but the casino claimed it was a machine error and offered her a meal on the house.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
