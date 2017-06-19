WTVM Mobile Alert Center Sponsored by Headquarter Nissan has launched

WTVM Mobile Alert Center Sponsored by Headquarter Nissan has lau - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.

The WTVM Mobile Alert Center is a one-of-a-kind vehicle equipped with multiple live cameras, weather gathering technology, and full-scale broadcast production equipment.

The WTVM Mobile Alert Center is sponsored by Headquarter Nissan.

