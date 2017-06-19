New Miss Georgia gets new vehicle in Columbus

The new Miss Georgia gets a set of wheels to go along with her crown. Alyssa Beasley won the title Saturday night over 53 other competitors she represented Southeast Georgia.More >>
The new Miss Georgia gets a set of wheels to go along with her crown. Alyssa Beasley won the title Saturday night over 53 other competitors she represented Southeast Georgia.More >>
Georgia's highest court has rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks.More >>
Georgia's highest court has rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.More >>
Columbus State University is building confidence for children who are blind or visually impaired through its program ‘Camp Abilities.'More >>
Columbus State University is building confidence for children who are blind or visually impaired through its program ‘Camp Abilities.'More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>