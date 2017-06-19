New Miss Georgia gets new vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The new Miss Georgia gets a set of wheels to go along with her crown.

Alyssa Beasley won the title Saturday night over 53 other competitors she represented Southeast Georgia.

And in true Miss Georgia fashion, Beasley stopped by the KIA Autosport of Columbus to pick up a brand new 20-17 Sorento.

She'll use it to travel to all of her appearances over the next year. Beasley says she's honored to be on this journey.

"It has been the most amazing journey. I went in giving 110 percent every single night. Thankfully it paid off. It was God’s plan for me to be Miss Georgia. I look forward to the rest of this journey,” said Beasley.

Beasley will now get ready for the Miss America pageant and do work for her platform which is working with Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

