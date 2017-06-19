SEGMENT: BBB debunks common consumer myths

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
The Columbus fire team has seen an increase ebery summer over the last couple of years in the times they’ve had to get their gear out and rescue someone out of the water, but what exactly do you need to do to make sure you don’t get caught in the current? Chief Ricky Shores has the answer.More >>
The Ralston Towers in downtown Columbus is racing the clock to fix the needed updates and repairs to their fire-alarm system.More >>
Georgia's highest court has rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A Shaw High School graduate detained for his current immigration status could soon be released.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
