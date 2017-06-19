SEGMENT: BBB debunks common consumer myths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – When it comes to scams, and there are plenty of them out there, there are lots of facts and a lot of false information about what you should and can do.

Just navigating through what's fact and fiction can be a task within itself.

Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau stopped by News Leader 9 to debunk some common consumer myths.

Here are some questions to ask yourself before you watch the guest segment to test your knowledge:

True or False? Georgia has a Lemon Law to protect consumers who purchase new automobiles. True or False? If you sign a contract you have three days to change your mind and rescind the agreement. True or False? If you win sweepstakes, you will be required to send the company a check to cover taxes on your winnings. True or False? If you lose money to a scam, there are companies that can get your money back for you, for a small fee. True or False? All the money given to a charity must go to the intended purpose. True or False? If you contract verbally with a company to make certain repairs on your home for a certain amount of money and the work is not finished, you have a case that can be easily won in court.

