3 arrested after child found in AL daycare closet

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare, run out of someone's home.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the three people who were arrested are 45-year-old Cynthia Duman, 66-year-old Mary Parette, and 26-year-old Jennifer Parette.

All have been arrested and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Sydney Zimmerman says her 22-month old son, Slade, was placed in a dark closet while strapped in a car seat.

We have reached out to the daycare owner about the incident and no one was there at the time.

Sheriff Jones tells us his office and the state’s Department of Human Resources are conducting parallel investigations, his office into what happened at the home daycare and DHR looking at the daycare itself and the number of kids that were there.

Jones said his office is waiting on the issue of the warrant before moving forward.

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, for group day care homes, here are the requirements for a license:

Providing care for one or more children who are not related to the provider

With or without compensation

Away from the child's home

For more than four hours in a 24-hour period

