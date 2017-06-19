German-based group opening plant in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – New jobs are soon coming to the city of Auburn.

The German based Winkelmann group is opening a new plant in Auburn.

The manufacturer plans to create a metal forming plant in Auburn that will contribute to the aerospace industry.

A total of 50 jobs is expected to become available over the next 5 years.

