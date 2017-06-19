Auburn University's new president starts job

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University's 19th president began his first day on the job Monday.

Dr. Steven Leath is now taking over, following Dr. Jay Gogue's retirement after 10 years at Auburn.

The new president, coming from Iowa State, plans to grow research and scholarly activity at the University to further gain economic development in the state of Alabama.

Click here to read Dr. Leath’s full bio.

