Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitewater playground

The Ralston Towers in downtown Columbus is racing the clock to fix the needed updates and repairs to their fire-alarm system.More >>
Georgia's highest court has rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A Shaw High School graduate detained for his current immigration status could soon be released.More >>
Auburn University's 19th president began his first day on the job Monday. Dr. Steven Leath is now taking over, following Dr. Jay Gogue's retirement after 10 years at Auburn.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
