Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitewater playground

The Columbus fire team has seen an increase every summer over the last couple of years in the times they’ve had to get their gear out and rescue someone out of the water, but what exactly do you need to do to make sure you don’t get caught in the current? Chief Ricky Shores has the answer.

“Over the past couple of years we have seen a steady increase in the number of times are crews have had to go into the water and either rescue someone that got stuck on a rock or either pull someone out of the water,” says Shores. "The challenging thing with the Chattahoochee River in this area is the water level may be very low and very calm at one moment and then possibly twenty minutes later those conditions might be very different where you’ve got very rapidly moving, deep water.”

The city ordinance states that you have to have a life jacket on if you’re going to be swimming, canoeing, or in any other type of vessels in the Chattahoochee River from the North Highland Dam to the most southern property line of the trade center.

“You know we don’t want to scare people and have them think you’re going to die if you get in this river that’s not the case you can enjoy yourself and have a great time in the river park as long as you can respect it, it is a waterway and like any other waterway it can be dangerous if you don’t follow the rules, just like swimming in a pool,” says Shores.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.