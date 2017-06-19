Judge sets $3K bond for Shaw High grad detained for immigration - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Judge sets $3K bond for Shaw High grad detained for immigration status

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Shaw High School graduate detained for his current immigration status could soon be released.

A judge has set a $3,000 bond for Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, who has been detained at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin since April.

A little over a week ago, Gonzalez received eligibility for a U-Visa to remain in the United States.

Gonzalez was detained on Easter Sunday after a Harris County officer learned he had no identification during a traffic stop.

