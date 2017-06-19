Columbus woman arrested on child cruelty charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman arrested on child cruelty charges

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman on child cruelty charges.

Monday afternoon, police arrested 25-year-old Tiffany Harvey and charged her with first-degree cruelty to children.

Harvey will make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon at 2.

