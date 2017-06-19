Balloon release held on world sickle cell day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local group released balloons to honor people across the Chattahoochee Valley who have passed away from a battle with sickle cell disease.

The release, falling on "world sickle cell day," held to recognize the 100,000-people fighting the blood disease.

The Chattahoochee Valley chapter of the sickle cell association tells us that they wrote the name of members lost on each of those balloons released.

They added that while they honor those who have died, they're also working to honor those who live with sickle cell too.

“People we have lost from sickle cell disease but we also honor the living, so those warriors that we have lost but honoring those who are living because it is a struggle to fight this disease and to get treatment so that these patients can have a better quality of life,” said Lois Williams, President of the Association of sickle cell

This group also works year-round with community health workers to sign people with the disease up for a national database that puts them in line to receive the proper treatment.

