MCSD approves superintendent's candidate for top district job

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers.

News Leader 9 spoke to Vickers just minutes after hearing the board's vote, and she said she's ready to work for all families in the Chattahoochee Valley.

"I will give 100% of Angela, and make sure the students have what they need, and that is a committed person, fighting for their needs," Vickers said.

Vickers will now step into the shoes of long-time Muscogee County educator Melvin Blackwell. She was on hand at tonight's board meeting and heard what News Leader 9 reported last week: more criticism and concerns over Vickers' resume and credentials, but this time, coming from board members like Laurie McRae and John Thomas.

"For reasons, I have respectfully discussed privately with Dr. Lewis," McRae said, "I express that I will not be able to support this appointment."

"When you bring someone in from outside," Thomas said, "and hire them in over those people who are already here, you're sending a very clear message."

"That message is you're not good enough."

Ultimately, the board took Lewis' recommendation to heart and approved Vickers 5-3, the room erupting in cheers.

Vickers says she wants to sit down and talk to all board members, who made it clear they would not vote to hire her, about working together in the future.

"Whatever the concern any of the board members came with," Vickers said, "I would love to sit down and address that concern. It's always something that's more deeply rooted, so we have to talk from there."

Part of the reason Superintendent Lewis said he recommended Vickers, was her background in special and alternative education.

Lewis said he hopes she can come in and bring some stability to the district, following the board's vote to reject the Camelot group's offer to work with the district's special education program.

