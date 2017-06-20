Fort Benning to host annual Independence Celebration Saturday

Fort Benning’s annual Independence celebration is Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to midnight at York Field.

The celebration is free to attend and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Food vendors accept tokens only and can be purchased on site for $1. The event includes concerts, kids’ activities, high-speed covert military operations demonstrations, and the opportunity to jump from a 24’ Airborne training tower on Eubanks Field.



This year’s celebration also features a two-day carnival Friday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Twenty-five tickets can be purchased for $25 or wrist bands for unlimited rides can be purchased. A one-day wrist band is $20 and $15 for active duty service members in uniform or with ID.

An active duty service member or spouse can also register to win a Kia Soul, courtesy of Columbus Kia Autosport.

For a complete list of event, click here.

