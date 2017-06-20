Storm Team 9 Alert Center: A system in the gulf impacts our weather. Find out more here!

In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers.More >>
In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.More >>
A Shaw High School graduate detained for his current immigration status could soon be released.More >>
A Shaw High School graduate detained for his current immigration status could soon be released.More >>
The Columbus fire team has seen an increase ebery summer over the last couple of years in the times they’ve had to get their gear out and rescue someone out of the water, but what exactly do you need to do to make sure you don’t get caught in the current? Chief Ricky Shores has the answer.More >>
The Columbus fire team has seen an increase ebery summer over the last couple of years in the times they’ve had to get their gear out and rescue someone out of the water, but what exactly do you need to do to make sure you don’t get caught in the current? Chief Ricky Shores has the answer.More >>
Fort Benning’s annual Independence celebration is Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to midnight at York Field.More >>
Fort Benning’s annual Independence celebration is Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to midnight at York Field.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
It’s very likely they think their camera and its card are lost forever, but it sure would be awesome to let them know, the pictures survived unscathed.More >>
It’s very likely they think their camera and its card are lost forever, but it sure would be awesome to let them know, the pictures survived unscathed.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>