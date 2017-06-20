Storm Team 9 Alert Center: A system in the gulf impacts our weather. Find out more here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain chances are on the rise for today, tomorrow and Thursday as a tropical airmass continues to stream in plenty of gulf moisture. This system has the potential to become Tropical Storm Cindy - we'll continue to monitor it and keep you updated. The track of the system stays to our west but it will still bring plenty of rain to us through Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s due to rain and clouds.

By Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage should drop off a bit, allowing for some more sun at times and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By the middle of the next week we should hopefully see a drier airmass move in dropping rain chances and humidity values.

