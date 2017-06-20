Opelika police investigating first-degree armed robbery at Circle K

The first-degree robbery of an individual at an Opelika Circle K was reported Monday night.

The victim reported that the suspect approached him with a firearm and demanded personal property at Circle K located at 1200 Columbus Pkwy. He was allegedly struck in the face with the firearm and the firearm discharged.

The suspect is described as a black male with possible gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing fleeing the scene on foot toward the rear end of the store.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. To provide information anonymously, call the Secret Services Hotline at 334-745-8665.

