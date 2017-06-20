TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed tractor trailer and wet roads causing traffic delay in east AL

Wet roads and a jack-knifed tractor trailer have reportedly caused major delays in east Alabama.More >>
In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers.More >>
Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) is accepting applications for the Early Head Start and Head Start Programs for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
The first-degree robbery of an individual at an Opelika Circle K was reported Monday night.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its WTVM Mobile Alert Center.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
The homeowner, who woke up from a nap a month ago midday to the home invasion, said he thought he was going to die.More >>
It’s very likely they think their camera and its card are lost forever, but it sure would be awesome to let them know, the pictures survived unscathed.More >>
