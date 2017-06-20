TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed tractor trailer and wet roads causin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed tractor trailer and wet roads causing traffic delay in east AL

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brandon Etheredge WTVM)
( Source: Brandon Etheredge WTVM) ( Source: Brandon Etheredge WTVM)
Wet roads and a jack-knifed tractor trailer have reportedly caused major delays in east Alabama. 

Traffic delays are reported on I-85 N. bound between 280 and Tiger Town. It’s encouraged to avoid this area during morning commutes. 

This is a developing story, check back with News Leader 9 for updates. 

