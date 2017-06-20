TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed tractor trailer and wet roads causing traffic delay in east AL

Wet roads and a jack-knifed tractor trailer have reportedly caused major delays in east Alabama.

Traffic delays are reported on I-85 N. bound between 280 and Tiger Town. It’s encouraged to avoid this area during morning commutes.

Drivers backing up the exit ramp to avoid the stand still pic.twitter.com/iA31nyoyZa — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonWTVM) June 20, 2017

This is a developing story, check back with News Leader 9 for updates.

